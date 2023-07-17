Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation

In its mission to continue helping North Louisiana residents overcome

employment challenges and gain jobs, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana has

received a CARF Three-Year Accredidation for its Job Development Programs. The

latest accreditation is the eleventh consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that CARF has

awarded to Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana.



This certification announcement represents the highest level of accreditation that can be

awarded to an organization. To receive the accreditation, Goodwill successfully

completed a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors that

its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable and accountable. By

pursuing and accomplishing this recognition, the organization has attained and

maintained substantial effort and commitment to North Louisiana.



Founded in 1926, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, takes pride in its more than 20

different employment programs and services that are making a difference in the lives of

so many across the region. With offices in Shreveport-Bossier, Monroe, Natchitoches

and Alexandria, Goodwill remains committed in providing job placement and

employment services to the regions under-employed and unemployed.



CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body, whose mission is to promote the

quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation

process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the

persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation

Facilities, and now known as CARF, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused

standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and

services.



For more information about Goodwill’s programs and services, please contact us at 318-

868-4701, or about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website

at www.carf.org. About Goodwill Industries