Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Recognized in Top 10 for Skills to Succeed Challenge

During the first quarter of 2021, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana (GINLA) competed with other Goodwill Industries offices from across the county in the Skills to Succeed Academy Challenge.



The Skills to Succeed Academy (S2SA) is a free, online training resource available to any organization or individual in the community to help plan their career, get a job and build skills for the future. Created by Accenture, S2SA engages individuals with advanced learning technologies, gaming techniques, role-based simulations, videos, quizzes and other interactive exercises.



Goodwill Industries International (GII) teamed up with Accenture to create the two-part challenge to bring additional awareness to this valuable training resource and to increase engagement across the Goodwill network. From January 15, 2021 to April 15, 2021, more than 1,464 individuals, including youth, seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and returning citizens, from 60 different Goodwills participated in the challenge



GINLA was recognized in both levels of the Challenge: Top 10 in increasing the number of S2SA users and Top 10 for the total number of learners engaged. For this accomplishment, GII awarded $2,500 grant award to GINLA for its workforce development efforts.



If your organization, school, business or you are interested in learning more about utilizing the free Skills to Succeed Academy resources, please contact Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development at 318-629-5980 or lstevens@goodwillnla.org.