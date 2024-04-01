GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF NORTH LOUISIANA RECOGNIZES SECOND CHANCE MONTH

Each year in April, the U.S. Department of Justice celebrates Second

Chance Month, recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities and

agencies across the country that support the safe and successful reentry of the millions

of people released from incarceration each year. Second Chance Month highlights the

many opportunities for service providers to build meaningful second chances for our

returning community members.



Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is one of those agencies committed to helping

individuals reenter the workforce and learn new skills to better position themselves for

future employment opportunities. Second Chance Month is supported by the National

Reentry Resource Center (NRRC), established by the Second Chance Act, which works to

improve outcomes for people experiencing justice involvement nationwide.



For those who have been impacted by the justice system, there can be many barriers to

adjusting back to public life, including drug dependency, illnesses, debt and limited work

options. Just getting a second chance may seem almost impossible at times. Goodwill

Industries of North Louisiana offers services and programs to adults and youths who are

trying to get back on track after experiencing justice involvement.



“Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is committed to providing educational and

employment opportunities in our community. One way we are doing this is by providing

skills training and services to those re-entering society after incarceration,” said David

Tinkis, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. “Our EXIT-318 program,

which assists returning citizens in the Shreveport, Bossier, Monroe and Alexandria

regions, is designed to reduce recidivism and provide a pathway towards success to help

our community members thrive.”



Through various partnerships, Goodwill is uniquely positioned to offer skills training for

everything from basic digital skills to truck driving. In addition, Goodwill makes it possible

for participants to earn career certificates for new career paths in information

technology, project management, data analytics, social media marketing and more.

As part of Goodwill’s commitment to Second Chance Month, the organization will co-host or

participate in the following activities:



April 3: Greater Minden Chamber Job Fair & Resource Expo, Minden, 10am to 2pm

Minden Civic Center, 520 Broadway

April 9 and 10: Work Natchitoches Summit, Natchitoches, 2pm to 6pm

Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second Street

April 10: Return for Good Job & Resource Fair, Monroe, 10am to 2pm

Monroe Probation & Parole Office, 24 Accent Drive

April 17: Return for Good Job & Resource Fair, Alexandria, 10am to 6pm

Alexandria Mall, 3437 Masconic Drive

April 23: Return for Good Job & Resource Fair, Natchitoches, 10am to 1pm

Ben D. Johnson Educational Center, 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

April 24: KSLA Career Expo, 8am to 5pm

Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road



“Even with more available jobs, we’re seeing an ongoing and widening skills gap that is

preventing many from reentering the workforce,” said Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce

Development. “That’s why job training and re-training programs, along with industry based

Job Fairs and Hiring Events, offered continues to be an important and essential way to help

people navigate past these obstacles.” To learn more about any of Goodwill’s training

programs or services, visit www.goodwillnla.org.