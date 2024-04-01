GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF NORTH LOUISIANA RECOGNIZES SECOND CHANCE MONTH

Each year in April, the U.S. Department of Justice celebrates Second
Chance Month, recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities and
agencies across the country that support the safe and successful reentry of the millions
of people released from incarceration each year. Second Chance Month highlights the
many opportunities for service providers to build meaningful second chances for our
returning community members.
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is one of those agencies committed to helping
individuals reenter the workforce and learn new skills to better position themselves for
future employment opportunities. Second Chance Month is supported by the National
Reentry Resource Center (NRRC), established by the Second Chance Act, which works to
improve outcomes for people experiencing justice involvement nationwide.
For those who have been impacted by the justice system, there can be many barriers to
adjusting back to public life, including drug dependency, illnesses, debt and limited work
options. Just getting a second chance may seem almost impossible at times. Goodwill
Industries of North Louisiana offers services and programs to adults and youths who are
trying to get back on track after experiencing justice involvement.
“Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is committed to providing educational and
employment opportunities in our community. One way we are doing this is by providing
skills training and services to those re-entering society after incarceration,” said David
Tinkis, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. “Our EXIT-318 program,
which assists returning citizens in the Shreveport, Bossier, Monroe and Alexandria
regions, is designed to reduce recidivism and provide a pathway towards success to help
our community members thrive.”
Through various partnerships, Goodwill is uniquely positioned to offer skills training for
everything from basic digital skills to truck driving. In addition, Goodwill makes it possible
for participants to earn career certificates for new career paths in information
technology, project management, data analytics, social media marketing and more.
As part of Goodwill’s commitment to Second Chance Month, the organization will co-host or
participate in the following activities:
April 3: Greater Minden Chamber Job Fair & Resource Expo, Minden, 10am to 2pm
Minden Civic Center, 520 Broadway
April 9 and 10: Work Natchitoches Summit, Natchitoches, 2pm to 6pm
Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second Street
April 10: Return for Good Job & Resource Fair, Monroe, 10am to 2pm
Monroe Probation & Parole Office, 24 Accent Drive
April 17: Return for Good Job & Resource Fair, Alexandria, 10am to 6pm
Alexandria Mall, 3437 Masconic Drive
April 23: Return for Good Job & Resource Fair, Natchitoches, 10am to 1pm
Ben D. Johnson Educational Center, 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
April 24: KSLA Career Expo, 8am to 5pm
Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road
“Even with more available jobs, we’re seeing an ongoing and widening skills gap that is
preventing many from reentering the workforce,” said Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce
Development. “That’s why job training and re-training programs, along with industry based
Job Fairs and Hiring Events, offered continues to be an important and essential way to help
people navigate past these obstacles.” To learn more about any of Goodwill’s training
programs or services, visit www.goodwillnla.org.