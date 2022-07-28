Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Teams Up with City of Shreveport to Offer “Reality City” Experience to Summer Intern Program

On Friday, July 29, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will

facilitate a hands-on “Reality City” experience to the youth from the Future Leaders

of Shreveport Summer Internship program. The event will take place at Riverview

Hall beginning at 9:30am.



“Reality City “gives the youth an opportunity to experience a real life simulated

scenario of balancing career, family and the pressures of every day life. Several

community and corporate partners will also be in attendance helping to to make this

event possible. Mayor Adrian Perkins will be onsite at 9:30am to participate and

interact with the youth.



Additionally, Sheriff’s Safety Town will be onsite with their simulated impairment

goggles to help the youth understand the effects of drunk driving.



This is the second time that Goodwill has been able to team up with the City of

Shreveport to offer such an event. “Teaching the local youth the importance of

employment and resilence to obstacles in life is essential to making them better

citizens”, stating Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development. “It’s events

like this that will help make our community stronger”.



In addition to the job training and placement services offered at one of its six Job

Centers, Goodwill provides outreach and training opportunities to the public

throughout the year. For more information on this or other Goodwill programs and

services, please contact 318-868-4701.