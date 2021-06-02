Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana To Celebrate 95 Years

Shreveport, LA – It takes many individuals to make Goodwill Industries’ mission succeed: employees, board members, donors, shoppers, clients, students, and community partners. Each one is necessary and vital to help Goodwill run smooth and effectively.



To culminate the end of May as Goodwill Month, Goodwill will be hosting its 95th Anniversary Community Awards Luncheon on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:30am at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino.



As part of the event, several business and community leader volunteers will be honored and recognized for improving people’s lives through the power of work. This year’s businesses and individual honorees includes: Arthur J. Gallagher; Heard, McElroy & Vestal; Dollar Mania; Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA); Mrs. Bonnie Moore, City of Shreveport Community Development Director; Former Senator Ryan Gatti; and Caddo Commissioner John Atkins; Mr. RJ Johnson; Ms. Sarah Brossette and Ms. Kasei Collins.



In 2020, even in spite of the COVID pandemic, more than 1,075 individuals people visited a Goodwill Job Center seeking employment assistance in one of the 20 different workforce development programs offered throughout the 26 parishes of North Louisiana. Goodwill knows that the work conducted each day at our Job Centers makes a real impact on the community and lives are changed forever because of it.



To learn more about the event, to sponsor or purchase tables or tickets, please visit Goodwill’s website at: www.goodwillnla.org or via Eventbrite at: https://bit.ly/3ais7Fz.