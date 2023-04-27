Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

(GINLA) is helping young adults impacted by the justice system

transition into the workforce thanks to a $4 million dollar grant

awarded to Goodwill Industries International (GII), funded by the US

Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration

(ETA).



GINLA is one of five Goodwill organizations in the country selected by

GII to receive part of the funding to offer the Growth Opportunities

program, alongside Goodwill organizations serving Greenvillle/

Spartanburg, SC; Houston, TX; Santa Ana, CA; and Tacoma, WA.



Goodwill organizations in all five service areas will partner with state

and local justice systems and employers to enroll clients in Goodwill

job training and placement programs and offer occupational skills

training, ultimately making them eligible to fill in-demand jobs.



With this funding, GINLA will be able to work with seventy 18-24 year

old, young adults who live in the City of Shreveport, or within Desoto

or Red River parishes. With this funding, participants will also benefit

from other critically needed supports, including wrap-around

supportive services, violence prevention, conflict resolution,

mentorships and leadership development.



“We are honored to be chose as one of the Goodwill subgrantees of

the Goodwill Growth Opportunities program to continue our work to

provide second-chance opportunities to young adults impacted by the

justice system,” said David Tinkis, GINLA’s President/CEO. “By

providing career and other supportive services to these young adults,

we are helping unlock the potential within them and open doors to

opportunities they never though were possible.”



This funding aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to

advance public safety by reducing violent crime and smoothing the

path for young adults to successfully return to their communities with

the resources they need to succeed.

“This is a great way to celebrate all our projects during Second Chance

Month, “ said Lynn Stevens, GINLA’s Director of Workforce

Development. “Goodwill staff participated or helped host more than five

Second Chance Job Fairs, along with distributing 230 books, titled The

Master Plan, a real life story of Chris Wilson and his journey from prison

to finding purpose. We look forward to enrolling young adults in the very

near future.”



For more information on the Growth Opportunities program, or to learn

more, please contact our office at 318-868-4701.