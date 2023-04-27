Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana
(GINLA) is helping young adults impacted by the justice system
transition into the workforce thanks to a $4 million dollar grant
awarded to Goodwill Industries International (GII), funded by the US
Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration
(ETA).
GINLA is one of five Goodwill organizations in the country selected by
GII to receive part of the funding to offer the Growth Opportunities
program, alongside Goodwill organizations serving Greenvillle/
Spartanburg, SC; Houston, TX; Santa Ana, CA; and Tacoma, WA.
Goodwill organizations in all five service areas will partner with state
and local justice systems and employers to enroll clients in Goodwill
job training and placement programs and offer occupational skills
training, ultimately making them eligible to fill in-demand jobs.
With this funding, GINLA will be able to work with seventy 18-24 year
old, young adults who live in the City of Shreveport, or within Desoto
or Red River parishes. With this funding, participants will also benefit
from other critically needed supports, including wrap-around
supportive services, violence prevention, conflict resolution,
mentorships and leadership development.
“We are honored to be chose as one of the Goodwill subgrantees of
the Goodwill Growth Opportunities program to continue our work to
provide second-chance opportunities to young adults impacted by the
justice system,” said David Tinkis, GINLA’s President/CEO. “By
providing career and other supportive services to these young adults,
we are helping unlock the potential within them and open doors to
opportunities they never though were possible.”
This funding aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to
advance public safety by reducing violent crime and smoothing the
path for young adults to successfully return to their communities with
the resources they need to succeed.
“This is a great way to celebrate all our projects during Second Chance
Month, “ said Lynn Stevens, GINLA’s Director of Workforce
Development. “Goodwill staff participated or helped host more than five
Second Chance Job Fairs, along with distributing 230 books, titled The
Master Plan, a real life story of Chris Wilson and his journey from prison
to finding purpose. We look forward to enrolling young adults in the very
near future.”
For more information on the Growth Opportunities program, or to learn
more, please contact our office at 318-868-4701.