Goodwill Industries re-opens four NWLA job centers

Shreveport, LA— Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. has safely reopened four of its Job Centers to start rebuilding our community and workforce.



Goodwill Industries provides vital community services through its Job Centers and Placement staff. “Now more than ever, Goodwill will play a critical role in assisting the most vulnerable segments of our community who have been laid off or dislocated from employment,” stated David Tinkis, President and CEO. “We will still offer job placement services virtually, if desired, but there are many in our community without access to technology. Opening our Job Centers will allow us to accomodiate these individuals.”



The four open Job Centers are: 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport; 3158 Louisville Avenue, Monroe; 311 South Drive, Natchitoches; and 6501 Coliseum Blvd #700-C, Alexandria. Job Centers are open Monday though Thursday 8am to 5pm and Fridays 8am to Noon.



Goodwill is following CDC guidelines and reconfigured the computers to be 6 feet apart, along with limiting the number of job seekers inside each Job Center and sanitizing after each use. Individuals will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checked.



Goodwill will continue to provide help with immediate needs such as employment registration, community needs referrals, job search assistance, resume writing, interviewing skills and preparation and one-on-one case management. Goodwill can even connect you to free skills training as requested.



Providing these community services requires funding, and the Goodwill Retail Stores provide a direct financial source to support Goodwill programs and the Job Centers. Goodwill Retail Stores began reopening in May. For a list of store locations that are open, visit: https://goodwillnla.org/shopping-locations/