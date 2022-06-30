Indeed, the world’s number one job site, recently announced it is investing

$10 million to launch the “Essentails to Work”, a multi-prong investement to help

struggling job seekers in the US get access to technology, transportation and criminal

record-clearing services, and is in support of Indeed’s ESG/Social commitments to help

30M job seekers facing bariers get hired.



As part of the program, Indeed is investing $5M and partnered with the national

nonprofit PCs for People to provide computer devices and deploy mobile hotspots to

10,000 income-eligible indivdiuals at no cost to program participants. Additionally,

Indeed is also investing $1.5M in partnership with Lyft’s Jobs Access Program to provide

access to rides to job seekers who need reliable transportation to get to job training,

interviews, or for the first couple of weeks of a new job. Finally, Indeed pledged $2.5M to

provide legal record-clearing services for job seekers who have prior arrest or

convictions that are eligible for expungement.



To execute the Essentials to Work program, Indeed partnered with 24 Goodwill

organizations across the country to fulfill these goals. Locally, Goodwill Industries of

North Louisiana was selected as one of these locations, and as part of this initiative

will distribute 191 computer devices, provide 825 Lyft rides and fund costs for 20

expungements.



“By partnering with Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, a leading workforce

development provider, we are able to connect to job seekers who face a myriad of

barriers that make finding quality work difficult. Job seekers struggling economically

need high-quality work options now, and Indeed can help – that’s what we do,” said

Parisa Fatehi-Wees, a Senior Director of Global Impact at Indeed.



As part of this initiative, thousands of job seekers will also have the ability to create

Indeed accounts, resumés and complete interviews through the job site. Indeed aims to

help more of these individuals get hired.



To learn more about the Essentials to Work program services that Goodwill Industries of

North Louisiana is offering, please call the main Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701

and we will connect you to the appropriate Job Center and staff member.