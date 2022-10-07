Goodwill Industries Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Throughout October, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

joins employers, government agencies and nonprofits in honoring the contributions

of workers with disabilities by celebrating National Disability Employment

Awareness Month (NDEAM).



As our economy works to recover from the effects of the pandemic, companies

have a critical need for skilled and reliable workers of all backgrounds. To help

companies recover, Goodwill Industries is calling on employers to consider hiring

people with disabilities and adopt inclusive policies and practices in the workplace.



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that just over 22.5% of Americans with

disabilities participate in the labor force. That compares with more than 67% of

people in the general population who are working.



Goodwill wants to ensure that all individuals who want to work can work, and that

they have access to services that enable them to do so. Further, people with

disabilities are a dependable and valuable workforce who have higher rates of

employee retention, which reduces hiring and training costs.



In 2021, Goodwill organizations across North America placed more than 140,000

people with disabilities into employment. Goodwill organizations also provide

support services like rehabilitation programs for people with injuries or illnesses,

occupational skills training, and job readiness and soft skills training.



To commerate the importance of this month to the community, Goodwill

Industries of North Louisiana will be hosting an Inclusion Job & Resource

Fair on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10am to 2pm. The event is being

sponsored by Healthy Blue Louisiana.



Goodwill’s Job Centers operates daily to assist those with disabilities find

employment or move up the career ladder. For more information, contact us today

at 318-868-4701or visit www.goodwillnla.org.