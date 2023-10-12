Goodwill Industries Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Throughout October, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana joins
employers, government agencies and nonprofits in honoring the contributions of workers with
disabilities by celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM).
Today, with companies facing a critical need for skilled and reliable workers, Goodwill is calling
on employers to consider hiring people with disabilities and adopt inclusive policies and
practices in the workplace.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that just over 24.9% of Americans with disabilities
participate in the labor force. That compares with more than 68.4% of people in the general
population who are working.
Goodwill wants to ensure that all individuals who want to work, can work, and that they have
access to services that enable them to do so. Further, people with disabilities are a dependable
and valuable workforce who have higher rates of employee retention, which reduces hiring and
training costs.
In 2022, Goodwill organizations across North America placed more than 155,000 people with
disabilities into employment. Goodwill organizations also provide support services like
rehabilitation programs for people with injuries or illnesses, occupational skills training, and job
readiness and soft skills training.
To commerate the importance of this month to the community, Goodwill Industries of
North Louisiana will be hosting an Inclusion Job & Resource Fair on Wednesday,
October 18, 2023 from 10am to 2pm. The event is being sponsored by Healthy Blue
Louisiana.
Goodwill’s Job Centers operates daily to assist those with disabilities find employment and help
individuals gain the skills they need to move up the career ladder. For more information,
contact us today at 318-868-4701or visit www.goodwillnla.org.