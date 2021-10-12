Goodwill Industries Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Throughout October, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana joins employers, government agencies and nonprofits in honoring the contributions of workers with disabilities by celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM).



As our economy works to recover from the effects of the pandemic, companies have a critical need for skilled and reliable workers of all backgrounds. To help companies recover, Goodwill Industries is calling on employers to consider hiring people with disabilities and adopt inclusive policies and practices in the workplace.



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that just over 21% of Americans with disabilities participate in the labor force. That compares with more than 67% of people in the general population.



Goodwill wants to ensure that all Americans who want to work can work, and that they have access to services that enable them to do so. Further, people with disabilities are a dependable and valuable workforce who have higher rates of employee retention, which reduces hiring and training costs.



In 2020, Goodwill organizations across North America placed more than 160,000 people with disabilities into employment. Goodwill organizations also provide support services like rehabilitation programs for people with injuries or illnesses, occupational skills training, and job readiness and soft skills training.



To commerate the importance of this month to the community, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will be hosting a Disability Job & Resource Fair on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 10am to 2pm. The event is being sponsored by Healthy Blue Louisiana.



Goodwill’s Job Centers operates daily to assist those with disabilities find employment or move up the career ladder. For more information, contact us today at 318-868-4701or visit www.goodwillnla.org.