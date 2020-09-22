Goodwill Industries teams up with Indeed to host virtual hiring tour

Shreveport, LA – Indeed, the world’s number one job site, announced the launch of a Virtual Hiring Tour across the United States, with a goal of getting 20,000 people hired. Starting today in the Southen US, this virtual tour is free for job seekers and participating employers and includes a wide range of companies and open positions.



“With unemployment at record high levels, our mission of helping people get jobs has never felt more important. This Virtual Hiring Tour is designed to help people from all backgrounds – essential workers to licensed professionals – quickly find roles, in a way that is safe and effective,” said Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed. “We are excited to partner with so many companies to get people across the country into these available jobs as soon as possible.”



By delegating the administrative tasks to Indeed, employers can focus on interviews, reducing the time to hire from an average of six weeks to a matter of days or even on-the-spot job offers. Job seekers need only a browser and an internet connection to interview for jobs, which range from essential frontline worker roles to specialized positions.



By partnering with Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, a leading workforce development provider, we are able to reach more job seekers who are seeking employment. Every day Goodwill provides skills training, career counseling and other wrap-around support services to those being underemployed, unemployed or facing challenging life transitions.



Job seekers can search “Indeed Hiring Events” on Indeed to find available positions and RSVP to attend or visit: www.indeed.com/virtualhiringtour to get more information. Job seekers can also visit the Indeed Career Guide for free resources to prepare for virtual interviews. There are approximately 700 companies registered on to the tour so far, and employers with at least 20 available positions that are interested in joining the tour should reach out to an Indeed representative, or fill out this form. For more information, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.

