Goodwill Industries to host job fair July 21 and 22

Shreveport, LA – On Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will be hosting a job fair for retail employees at the Airline Drive Retail Store, located at 4000 Airline Drive, Bossier City.



Goodwill staff will be accepting applications and conducting interviews for several open positions in our retail stores. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 1:30pm, but appointments are required.



“To help facilitate our retail store needs, expand our store hours open to the public and continue processing the generous amount of donated goods, we are seeking new associates to join our team,” says Melissa Wahl, Director of Retail.



Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process. To obtain an appointment time, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508054EAFA82BA6FE3-goodwill3 or call 318-868-4701.



Goodwill Industries will be teaming up with The Service Companies to host another Job Fair on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

