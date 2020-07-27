Goodwill Industries to host job fair on July 28th

Shreveport, LA – On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will team up with The Service Companies to host an onsite job fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



The Service Companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 100 open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 9am to 4pm, but appointments are required.



“Now that the extra $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments has ended, we know many individuals find themselves desperately seeking employment,” Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development says. “With this in mind, Goodwill is focused now more than even on helping individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work.”.



Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process.



To obtain an appointment time, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508054EAFA82BA6FE3-goodwillservice or call 318-868-4701. Goodwill is hosting weekly job fairs and the next one will be on August 4th.

