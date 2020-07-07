Goodwill Industries to host job fair on July 8

Shreveport, LA – On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will team up with HireQuest Direct to host an onsite job fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



HireQuest Direct will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for many open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 3pm, but appointments are required.



“In just a few short weeks, the extra $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments will be ending, and many individuals are going to find themselves desperately seeking employment,” Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development says. “With this in mind, Goodwill is focused now more than even on helping individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work.”.



Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process.



To obtain an appointment time, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508054EAFA82BA6FE3-goodwillhirequest or call 318-868-4701. Goodwill will host another Job Fair with Sabre Industries on July 15th.

