Goodwill Industries to Host Multi-Company Job Fair August 18

Shreveport, LA – On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will team up with five other local companies to host an in-person Job Fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



Frymaster Corporation, Max’s Pawn Shop, Snelling Staffing Agency, University Veterinary Hospital and Dimension Development Group (Homewood Suites, Residence Inn, Town Place Suites, Hilton Garden Inn and the Courtyard Marriott) will be onsite accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 200 open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 2pm.



“Now that the increased unemployment assistance has ended, more and more individuals have visited one of our six Job Centers seeking employment. We are continuing to focus on making it easy for them by having a variety of employers in different sectors onsite to get individuals back to work,” stated Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development.



All applicants will be required to complete a health screening form and wear a mask to participate in the Job Fair. Masks will be available onsite. Since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, Goodwill has sponsored more than 100 in-person Job Fairs. The next one will be held in early September.