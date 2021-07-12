Goodwill Industries to Host Multi-Company Job Fair July 13

Shreveport, LA – On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will team up with six local companies to host an onsite job fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, RenKe Janitorial, Seeds in Action Community Health Center, Jean Simpson Personnel and Wing Stop Restaurants will be onsite accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 200 open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 2pm. Additionally, the Healthy Blue Mobile Unit will also be onsite from until Noon to provide COVID-19 vaccinations



“With the end of the increased Federal Unemployment Assistance payments ending on July 31, 2021, we know many individuals are going to find themselves desperately seeking employment,” Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development says. “With this in mind, Goodwill is focused now more than even on helping individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work.”.



All applicants will be required to complete a health screening form and those who not vaccinated, masks will be available onsite. Since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, Goodwill has sponsored numerous job fairs. The next one is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28th.