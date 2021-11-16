Goodwill Industries to Host Multi-Company Job Fair November 17

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will team up with seven other local companies to host an in-person Job Fair at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



Tyson Foods, Sabre Industries, Advantage Resourcing, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lotis Hospitality (Sleep Inn, Comfort Suites, Home 2 Suites, Hampton Inn), Module X Solutions and We Care Ministries will be onsite accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 200 open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 2pm.



“As companies continue seeking individuals for employment, Goodwill is focused on making it easy for them by having a variety of companies from different sectors onsite to help individiuals get connected to back to work,” stated Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development.



All applicants will be required to complete a health screening form and asked to wear a mask to participate in the Job Fair. Masks will be available onsite. Since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, Goodwill has sponsored more than 100 in-person Job Fairs. The next one will be held in collaboration with Barksdale Air Force Base on Wednesday, December 1st.