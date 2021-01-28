Goodwill Industries to Host Multiple Job Fairs

Shreveport, LA – In an effort to help employers find employees, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will be teaming up with several companies to host onsite job fairs at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



On Tuesday, February 2nd from 10am to 2pm, The Service Companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 50 open positions.



On Wednesday, February 10th from 10am to Noon, the Louisiana Rehabilitation Services will be onsite to help those with disabilities get registered for vocational rehabilitation services.



On Thursday, February 11th from 9am to Noon, Jericho Staffing will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 50+ open positions throughout Shreveport – Bossier.



On Tuesday, February 16th from 10am to 1:30pm, Channel Control Merchants will be accepting applications and doing interviews for warehouse and forklift drivers at their Marshall, Texas location.



All events are free and open to the public, but appointments are required. Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process.



“Even though the most recent reports indicate that unemployment numbers have decreased, many employers in our community are still struggling to find enough employees. With this in mind, Goodwill has been working with many local companies to host weekly industry-specific job fairs to help individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work, stated Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development”.



To obtain an appointment time for any of the Job Fairs occurring in February, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.