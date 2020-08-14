Goodwill Industries to host multiple job fairs

Shreveport, LA – In an effort to help employers find employees, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will be teaming up with several companies to host onsite job fairs at its Job Center located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.



On Tuesday, August 18th, The Service Companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 100 open positions.



On Wednesday, August 19th, both Montclair Park Assisted Living and Goodwill Industries Retail Stores will be accepting applications and doing interviews for more than 20 open positions.



On Friday, August 21st, Wendy’s Restaurants will also be acceping applications and doing interviews for more than 50 open positions throughout Shreveport – Bossier.



All events are free and open to the public, but appointments are required. Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process.



“Even though the most recent reports indicate that unemployment numbers have decreased in the past month, we know that employers in our community are still struggling to find enough employees. With this in mind, Goodwill has been working with local companies to host weekly industry-specific job fairs to help individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work, stated Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce Development”.



To obtain an appointment time for any of the Job Fairs occurring August 18-21, 2020, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.

