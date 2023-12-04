Goodwill Industries to Host Reentry Simulation Event “A Day in the Life”

Each year, more than 600,000 citizens return to neighborhoods after
serving time in federal and state prisons, and another 11.4 million individuals cycle through local
jails. The long-term impact of a criminal record prevents many returning citizens from obtaining
employment, housing, a quality education, adequate health care, personal identification and
even financial credit. These often-crippling barriers can contribute to a cycle of incarceration
that makes it difficult for even the most well intentioned individuals to continue on the right path
and avoid reentering the criminal justice system.
On Friday, December 8, 2023, Goodwill Industries will be hosting the Inaugrial Reentry
Simulation Event at First Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Shreveport, in partnership
with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and the Northwest Louisiana Reentry Coalition.
The event is to raise awareness about the challenges that formerly incarcerated individuals face
when they reenter society, and to encourage community stakeholders to gain a better
understanding of the barriers individuals face once released from the prison system.
What is a Reentry Simulation?
The Simulation is a two-hour interactive activity that prompts participants to walk in the shoes of
someone who has just returned home from prison by providing them with tasks to complete
within a certain amount of time.
The exercise is divided into four 15-minute segments, representing four weeks — the first month
— of someone returning home. The participants receive a “wallet” with an “Identity Sheet,” which
lists information about their criminal offense and life circumstances. They also receive a “Life
Card,” which details the tasks they must complete, including complying with the terms of
probation, finding a job, attending treatment, managing family responsibilities, paying bills, and
purchasing food and transportation. The participants must move among several corresponding
“stations” to complete the tasks at each station within the allotted time.
The Simulation is followed by a debrief and discussion about the criminal justice system and the
complexities of Reentry. This exercise is to create awareness about the barriers of reentry,
change perceptions about returning citizens and the criminal justice system, deepen empathy,
and inspire people to think more about the workings of our criminal justice system.
Goodwill Industries and the Northwest Louisiana Reentry Coalition are committed to raising
awareness about the importance of reentry and to support initiatives and programs that promote
successful reintegration into society. “Reentry to society from prison is hard. By working
together, we can ensure that our returning citizens have the tools and resources they need to
succeed in their journey home, “ stated David Tinkis, Goodwill’s President and CEO.
To learn more about the event, to participate or Goodwill’s reentry programming, please contact
Kayla Cayer, Northwest Louisiana Reentry Community Coordinator at 318-629-5916 or
kaylac@goodwillnla.org.