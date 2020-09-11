Goodwill Industries to host voter registration week

Shreveport, LA – In an effort to help individuals throughout Shreveport Bossier who may not understand how to sign up to vote, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will be hosting a Voters Registration Week September 14-18, 2020 at its 70th Street Job Center.



“We recognize the importance of individuals participating in the process of Democracy, and want to empower our clients, shoppers, staff and the community to exercise their voting rights. With this in mind, Goodwill wants to make it easy to help individuals get registered to vote,” stated David Tinkis, President and CEO.



Individuals may stop by the 70th Street Job Center, located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport, Monday through Thursday 8am to 5pm, and Friday 8am to Noon. Goodwill Workforce Development staff will be able to assist individuals in completing the online process at one of our computer lab stations. Individuals may also stop by and pick up a Voter Registration Application Form in which they can submit via mail.



For more information, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.

