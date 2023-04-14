Gov. Edwards Accepts Resignation of LDWF Sec. Jack Montoucet

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet, effective upon close of business today.

Deputy Secretary Robert Shadoin has been named the new secretary. Before joining LDWF, Shadoin represented District 12 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University and a law degree from the LSU Law Center. He served as Ruston City Attorney from 1991-1994, and from 1994-2006, he was a member of the Lincoln Parish School Board.