Gov. Edwards and GOHSEP Urges Louisianans to Prepare Now for a Severe Weather Threat Beginning Thursday

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is encouraging everyone to stay weather aware due to the latest severe weather threat. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a large portion of the state will be in an Enhanced to Moderate Risk of severe weather beginning Thursday afternoon in Northwest Louisiana. The threat continues through Friday morning in other areas. The NWS says EF-2 tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour or greater are possible.

“We encourage everyone to make sure their electronic devices are charged and make certain they have a way to receive weather alerts from the NWS and your local weather experts. Have an evacuation plan in place before these storms become severe. There are often added concerns when we face dangerous storm conditions in the overnight or early morning hours,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said, “The NWS Shreveport says four tornado deaths were reported in the region during 2022. All four were in mobile or manufactured homes. We encourage every Louisianan to have a severe weather evacuation plan. This plan should include identifying an alternative shelter, which may include staying with friends or family until the threat is over. It is vitally important to stay weather aware during these events because it is difficult to pinpoint exactly where problems will occur.”

Conditions can change before this type of severe weather threat. Check your forecast frequently and stay informed about possible watches and warnings. It is much easier to finalize your emergency plans before any weather event begins. Encourage others to prepare now and check on those who may need assistance.

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.