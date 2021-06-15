GOV. EDWARDS AND INTRALOX ANNOUNCE WORKFORCE EXPANSIONS AT TWO LOCATIONS

HARAHAN, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Intralox President Edel Blanks announced that Intralox is expanding the workforce at two of its facilities. Intralox will grow its Louisiana team by 40 direct new jobs at its global headquarters in Harahan and by 40 new jobs at Intralox Hammond, with plans for continued growth. The 80 total direct jobs will receive benefits and result in a payroll expansion of $3.8 million. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that both workforce expansions will result in 55 indirect new jobs in the respective markets, for a total of 110 new indirect jobs in Louisiana’s Southeast Region.

Hiring for the new jobs at the Intralox facility in Harahan is underway, with hiring for the new jobs at the Hammond facility to commence in the next year. Intralox is a division of Laitram, whose other divisions include Lapeyre Stair, Laitram Machinery and Laitram Machine Shop. Today, Laitram employs over 3,000 people globally. Intralox operates assembly and distribution centers in Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

“I am honored to share the good news of Intralox’s workforce expansion, as it aims to provide great opportunities and benefits to Louisiana’s workforce,” said Gov. Edwards. “Founded in Harahan 50 years ago, Intralox is a story of Louisiana entrepreneurship, and today it is a leading producer of industrial and food conveyance systems. I congratulate Edel on this new chapter, and I wish the entire Laitram team continued success.”

With more than 1,500 patents in force around the world, Intralox’s portfolio of technologies and services enhances food safety, powers e-commerce, and solves challenges for industries ranging from food processing to industrial manufacturing to logistics and material handling.

“Intralox is expanding rapidly,” said Blanks. “Our partnership with Louisiana Economic Development supports our immediate and long-term workforce needs. Their creative and impactful approach to workforce development has had a positive impact upon our business.”

To support the expansions at Laitram facilities in Harahan and Hammond, the State of Louisiana provided the services of LED FastStart®. FastStart is a competitive incentive program which provides customized employee recruitment, screening, training and has been ranked the No. 1 state workforce development program for the past 11 years. Intralox will also utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“JEDCO is delighted to support Intralox as it expands its workforce in Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “This growth creates an incredible opportunity for our residents to secure skilled jobs in the manufacturing industry. With over 1,500 patents and thousands of employees, Intralox has been an integral economic driver in our region for generations. We thank them for their continued investment in Jefferson Parish.”

“We are incredibly thankful to Laitrim and Intralox and their past investment in Tangipahoa Parish over the last several years,” said Executive Director Ginger Cangelosi of Tangipahoa Economic Development. “On behalf of Parish President Robby Miller and the Tangipahoa Economic Development Foundation, we are particularly excited and encouraged about this future addition of 40 new jobs at Intralox’s Hammond facility. We look forward to working closely with the leadership at Intralox as they begin working to fill these key positions.”

“Intralox is one of the most innovative companies not only in Louisiana, but in America,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Our region is fortunate to be home such a perennial engine for jobs, wealth, and ideas. We look forward to continuing to support Laitram and Intralox.”

About Intralox

Intralox is the global conveyance solutions leader, offering direct service for a broad range of industries in more than 100 countries. Intralox specializes in innovative technologies, including modular plastic conveyor belting, ThermoDrive technology, DirectDrive spiral systems, and ARB equipment. Intralox’s products—combined with a powerful blend of engineering expertise, services, and global support—are backed by the strongest written performance and delivery guarantees. For more information, visit www.intralox.com.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy. LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana, and promotes business opportunity for employers of all sizes. In 2020, LED attracted 58 new economic development projects representing over 11,600 new jobs, 8,600 retained jobs and more than $12.7 billion in new capital investment. LED’s Small Business Services team, in conjunction with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network, assisted more than 17,500 Louisiana small businesses and entrepreneurs in 2020. For more information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com.