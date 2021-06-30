Gov. Edwards Announces $315 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding Going Directly to Communities Impacted by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced more than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid will be allocated to 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan to help them respond to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency and support economic recovery.

“The American Rescue Plan provided vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Gov. Edwards said. “This funding will provide a much needed economic boost to Louisiana,and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery.”

The funding is divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan, because of their size. Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux, are not funded through this program.

Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations of funding – one in June 2021 and one in June 2022, or possibly later. The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.