Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

Louisiana Gaming Control Board

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board regulates all gaming activities under its jurisdiction in a manner which instills public confidence and trust that gaming activities are conducted honestly and free from criminal and corruptive elements; to insure the integrity of individual gaming activities by the regulation of persons, practices, associations and activities within the gaming industry.

Claude D. Jackson of Rodessa has been reappointed to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Jackson is the owner of the Space Walk of Rodessa. Jackson will represent the 4th Congressional District and will serve at-large.

Ashley Anderson Traylor of Hammond has been appointed to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Traylor is an attorney at Anderson, Traylor, and Edwards and will represent the 1st Congressional District and will serve at-large.

Board of Control for Southern Regional Education

The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve education. They provide policymakers with reliable data to inform sound policies and help states collaborate and share resources. The SRED serves educators with training that transforms teaching to prepare students for what comes next.

Rep. Francis C. Thompson of Delhi has been reappointed to the Board of Control for Southern Regional Education. Thompson is a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and will serve as a member of the Louisiana Legislature.

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.

Col. Carlos J. Stout of Lafayette has been reappointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Col. Stout is the chief deputy for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Col. Stout will serve as a person having vital concern with law enforcement and the administration of criminal justice.

Louisiana Highway Safety Commission

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is responsible for developing and administering the state’s traffic safety program by cooperating with the federal government and other entities for the purpose of highway safety; preparing highway safety plans; studying, evaluating, and preparing statistics regarding motor vehicle crashes, injuries, and deaths; and obtaining federal funds for use within the state for highway safety purposes.

Capt. Alvin C. Mack of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. Capt. Mack is retired and will serve at-large.

Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board

The Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board provides funds for non-profit and public agencies throughout the state for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Jacqueline N. Grant of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board. Grant is a clinical professor for juvenile law at Southern University Law Center and will represent the university community.

Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council

The primary function of the council is to review and adopt the state uniform construction code, provide training and education of code officials, and accept all requests for amendments of the code, except the Louisiana State Plumbing Code. Specifically, the council establishes the requirements and process for the certification and continuing education of code enforcement officers, code enforcement inspectors, third party providers and building officials and determines whether amendments to the state uniform construction code are justified.

Bobby J. Byrd of Alexandra has been appointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Byrd is a director with RoyOMartin.

Tresa Byrd of Greensburg has been appointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Byrd is a building official with the St. Helena Parish Police Jury.

Julie T. Cherry of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Cherry is the treasurer of the Louisiana AFL-CIO.

Jacquelyn M. Dadakis of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Dadakis is CEO of Green Coast Enterprises.

Scott M. Masterson of Zachary has been appointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Masterson is the chief building official for the City of Zachary.

Red River Waterway Commission

The Red River Waterway Commission was created for the purpose of establishing, operating, and maintaining the Red River Waterway, a navigable waterway system, extending from the vicinity of the confluence of Red River with Old River and the Atchafalaya River northwestward in the Red River Valley to the state boundary.

David L. Crutchfield II of Alexandria has been reappointed to the Red River Waterway Commission. Crutchfield is an accountant and will represent Rapides Parish.

Ronald F. Lattier of Shreveport has been reappointed to the Red River Waterway Commission. Lattier is the city attorney for Shreveport and will represent Caddo Parish.

Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District

The mission of the Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District is to understand the dynamics of flood protection and tidal surge needs specific to Iberia Parish in order to implement a plan for such protection in conjunction with neighboring Parishes and to determine and identify funding sources to implement said plan.

Rayward J. Fremin Jr. of New Iberia has been appointed to the Iberia Parish Levee, Hurricane, and Conservation District. Fremin is a registered nurse at Concepts of Care Home Health and will represent the Iberia Parish Council.

Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners

The mission of the LSBPNE is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing reasonable assurance that persons who practice practical nursing are competent, ethical practitioners with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities appropriate to the title and role of the licensed practical nurse.

Mohammad Suleman M.D. of Kenner has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners. Suleman is a wound care specialist at the Ochsner Medical Center and will represent the Louisiana State Medical Society.

Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West provides flood protection for the west side of the Mississippi River in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

Larry B. Ardoin of Folsom has been reappointed to the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West. Ardoin is retired.

Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission

The Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission has the power and authority to regulate the commerce and traffic within certain boundaries of the State of Louisiana and have charge of and administer public wharves, docks, sheds, and landings and other structures useful for the commerce of the port area.

Cedric A. Upshaw of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission. Upshaw is the executive director of governmental affairs for the Southern University System and will represent East Baton Rouge Parish.

Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors

The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Director’s mission is to regulate embalmers, funeral homes, funeral directors, individuals engaged in the care and disposition of the deceased and handling consumer complaints.

Stephen G. Boudreaux of Duson has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Boudreaux is the regional manager of Legacy Funeral Group and will represent District C.

Willie P. Davis Jr. of Gretna has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Davis is the co-owner of Davis Mortuary Services and will represent District A.

Terry R. Luneau of Alexandria has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Luneau is the assistant manager of the Hixson Brothers Funeral Home and will represent District B.

Gregory J. McKneely of Amite has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. McKneely is the manager of the McKneely Funeral Home of Amite and Kentwood and will represent District D.

Duplain W. Rhodes III of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Rhodes is the Owner of D. W. Rhodes Funeral Homes and will represent District A.

Maurice Southall of Plattenville has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Southall is the owner of the Williams and Southall Funeral Home and will represent District D.

Acadiana Area Human Services District

The Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD) was created by the Louisiana State Legislature to provide administration, management, and operation of behavioral health (addictive disorders and mental health) and developmental disabilities services to the residents of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

David J. Merrill Jr. of New Iberia has been reappointed to the Acadiana Area Human Services District. Merrill is the assistant manager of GMC and sales at Musson Patout and will serve as an advocate in the field of substance-related and addictive disorders.

Quinta L. Thompson of Lafayette has been reappointed to the Acadiana Area Human Services District. Thompson is a math teacher and will serve as an advocate in the field of mental health.

Elizabeth F. West of Pine Prairie has been reappointed to the Acadiana Area Human Services District. West is the managing editor of the Ville Platte Gazette.

Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District

The Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District shall have authority to regulate the commerce and traffic in such manner as may in its judgment be best for the public interest.

Matthew T. Tycer of Morgan City has been appointed to the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District. Tycer is the general manager of E.J. Fields Machine Works and was nominated by the parish president and council of St. Mary Parish.

BioDistrict New Orleans

BioDistrict New Orleans is a state-enabled economic development district (with taxing and bonding authority) that is charged with the responsibility of growing both the programmatic and physical development components of the biosciences sector of the New Orleans economy.

Charlotte M. Parent of New Orleans has been appointed to the BioDistrict New Orleans. Parent is the vice president of business development for University Medical Center New Orleans.