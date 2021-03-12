Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force

The Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force was established by House Concurrent Resolution 27 of the 2018 Regular Session to study, evaluate, analyze, and undertake a comprehensive review of the state’s criminal justice system as it relates to women.

Alaina J. Boothe of Denham Springs has been appointed to the Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force. Booth is the first felony assistant public defender and the director of students at the Baton Rouge Office of Public Defenders. Boothe will serve as a representative of a criminal justice agency.

Christie L. Cheramie of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force. Cheramie is a re-entry specialist at the Louisiana Parole Project and will serve as a representative of a criminal justice agency.

April M. Leon, Esq. of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Women’s Incarceration Task Force. Leon is an assistant district attorney and section chief at the East Baton Rouge Parish Office of the District Attorney. Leon will serve as a community member with significant and relevant experience or expertise.

Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review

The Fire Prevention Board of Review is established to evaluate alternatives to fire prevention or protection laws and regulations established by the fire marshal when a request of review is properly submitted. The Fire Prevention Board of Review does not have the power to waive fire prevention and protection requirements, but determines whether the suggested alternative provides equivalent or better protection within the context of the intent of the law.

Robyne S. Crow of Rayville has been reappointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. Crow is the head of the Personnel, Curriculum and Accountability Department for the Richland Parish School Board. Crow will represent the general public who have no vested interest directly or indirectly in the construction industry or the ownership or management of commercial buildings.

Brian A. Drury of Springfield has been appointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. Drury is the owner and operator of Fire Management Solutions and will serve as the chief of a fire department which is predominately volunteer.

Kathleen R. Gordon of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. Gordon is the executive director of the American Institute of Architects Louisiana and will represent mercantile-industrial interests.

Chief Charles C. Mason of Opelousas has been appointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. Mason is the fire chief at the Opelousas Fire Department and will serve as the chief of a fire department with predominantly full-time personnel.

Jay Charles Smith of Pearl River has been reappointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. Smith is the vice president of Crescent Technology and will serve as a registered engineer.

Jeffery K. Smith of Hammond has been reappointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. Smith is the principle architect at Holly & Smith Architects and will serve as a registered architect.

Karen G. St. Germain of Pierre has been reappointed to the Louisiana Fire Prevention Board of Review. St. Germain is the commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and will represent the general public who have no vested interests in the construction industry or the ownership or management of commercial buildings.

Board of Ethics

The Board of Ethics is responsible for administering and enforcing provisions of the Code of Governmental Ethics, the Election Integrity Act, the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act and the Lobbyist Disclosure Act.

Anne P. Banos of New Orleans has been appointed to the Board of Ethics. Banos is the deputy director of the New Orleans Museum of Art and will represent the 1st Congressional District.

Jacqueline A. Scott of Shreveport has been appointed to the Board of Ethics. Scott is an attorney and will represent the 4th Congressional District.

Alfred W. “Butch” Speer of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Board of Ethics. Speer is the retired clerk of the Louisiana House of Representatives and will serve at large.

Louisiana State Polygraph Board

The Louisiana State Polygraph Board issues polygraph examiners licenses and monitors the continuing education of polygraph examiners in the state of Louisiana.

William L. Carroll of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana State Polygraph Board. Carroll is the owner of Carroll and Associates and a certified polygraphist.

Louisiana Housing Corporation

The Louisiana Housing Corporation assures that every Louisiana resident is granted an opportunity to obtain safe, affordable, and energy efficient housing.

Tonya P. Mabry of Amite has been appointed to the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Mabry is the executive director of Tangipahoa Parish Government. Mabry will represent the 5th Congressional District and has experience in nonprofit residential development.

Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN)

The Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board serves to defend the public health, safety and welfare by protecting the people of the State of Louisiana against unnecessary deaths and morbidity due to trauma and time-sensitive illness.

Joseph M. Kanter M.D. of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network. Kanter is the assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health and will represent the Louisiana Department of Health.