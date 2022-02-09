Gov. Edwards Announces Dr. Kim Hunter Reed as New Chair of the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission and Retirement of Dr. Craig Spohn

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he has appointed Dr. Kim Hunter Reed as the new chair of the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission, replacing Dr. Craig Spohn who is retiring after four years of dedicated service.

“I am very excited to announce Dr. Kim Hunter Reed as the new chair of the Cybersecurity Commission. Not only is she a nationally recognized student advocate with extensive higher education and government experience, but as Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education, she has been working tirelessly to increase educational attainment in the state, including through growing the state’s cybersecurity programs,” said Gov. Edwards. “We will certainly miss Dr. Spohn’s leadership but have no doubt that the commission will be in very good hands with Dr. Reed, and I look forward to the commission’s continued progress.”

Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D., is Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education and, along with the Board of Regents is leading the state’s efforts to increase educational attainment by developing its talent base to result in a more prosperous Louisiana. To reach the state’s goal of doubling the number of credentials awarded by 2030, she focuses on collaborative efforts that increase access, equity, and completion in line with the Regents’ talent imperative.

“I appreciate the opportunity to join the state’s Cybersecurity Commission at this important moment. Our colleges and universities are being called upon to meet the rapidly growing demand for talent in these fields while government and businesses are working daily to protect data and critical infrastructure,” said Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed. “I look forward to collaborating with partners across sectors as we address challenges, grow our workforce and advance strategic initiatives to strengthen our efforts throughout Louisiana.”

Dr. Craig Spohn has been chair of Louisiana’s Cyber Commission since the commission’s establishment in December 2017. Under Dr. Spohn’s leadership, the cybersecurity commission completed a comprehensive study and baseline assessment of the state’s cyber ecosystem, proposed and gained support for the passage of several items of state legislation, collaborated with multiple state agencies in the formation of emergency support function 17 in alignment with the Governor’s guidance, has been a vocal advocate for cyber awareness, and completed all end of year reports demonstrating progress every year. Dr. Spohn is the executive director of the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, LA.

“It has been an honor to be part of this commission and work with such committed members, and I will always be grateful to Gov. Edwards for trusting me to serve as chair,” said Spohn. “Cybersecurity is one of the Governor’s top priorities, and we have worked hard to help position Louisiana as a national leader in this arena as cyber threats to our state and nation continue to increase. Congratulations to Dr. Reed who understands the challenges ahead of us and whose proven leadership will continue to benefit the commission and our state in raising cybersecurity awareness and protecting our important infrastructure.”

The Cybersecurity Commission’s mission is to advance the State’s cyber ecosystem and position Louisiana as a national leader and preferred location for cyber business, education, and research. It’s composed of 15 appointed commissioners from the public and private sectors. The Governor designates the chair and co-chair. The Commission meets quarterly and conducts its public meetings in person and virtually.