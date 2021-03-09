Gov. Edwards announces expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that people between the ages of 16 and older with underlying health conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine effective immediately.



Eligibility will also be expanded to include those who work in congregant facilities, such as jails, shelters, and group home staff.



“Louisiana residents 16 years old and older with certain pre-existing health conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Edwards said.



“It’s the right thing to do and the time to do it,” he added.



Edwards said that those 16 or 17 years old will only have access to the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for younger people.



The updated COVID-19 vaccine eligibility means thousands of residents can now get the vaccine starting immediately.



Those conditions are:

Asthma

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions

High blood pressure

Immunocompromised

immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

liver disease

neurological conditions

overweight

Obesity

pulmonary fibrosis

severe obesity

Sickel cell disease

smoking

Thalassemia

Type 1 Diabetes mellitus

Type 2 Diabetes mellitus



Those seeking to get to the vaccine should go to covidvaccine.la.gov for more information on eligibility and where to get it. Appointments are required, and those receiving the vaccine must complete a form at the location certifying one or more of the health conditions.



“It is extremely important that people be honest,” said Edwards. “Otherwise, there will be depriving of someone who is at greater risk of having severe complications.”



Today’s announcement comes exactly one year since the COVID-19 pandemic started in Louisiana.

Since then, more than 1 million people have been vaccinated.