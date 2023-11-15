Gov. Edwards Celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Huge Beneficial Impact in Louisiana on Two-Year Anniversary

Today is the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, landmark federal legislation that has already resulted in more than $9 billion in funding for Louisiana projects.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Louisiana, and my administration has worked incredibly hard to ensure we receive as much BIL funding as possible,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “More than $9 billion has already been announced for projects in Louisiana, including nearly $4 billion for roads and bridges, more than $1.5 billion for broadband expansion, and more than $1.25 billion each for climate resilience and electric grid improvements. These projects will create jobs, grow our economy, and help us solidify our role as leaders of the global energy transition. As always, I want to commend U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, U.S. Representative Troy Carter, and President Joe Biden for supporting this transformative investment in our state.

For more detailed information on BIL projects announced in Louisiana, including a detailed map of projects across the state, go to infrastructure.la.gov.

Many of the Louisiana projects receiving BIL funding are related to Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan, including the following:

$603M to Project Cypress in Lake Charles area for Regional Direct Air Capture Hub​

$250M for Grid Resilience and Innovation to Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR); $55M to Entergy New Orleans​

$320M to Syrah Technologies and Koura from USDOE Battery Materials Processing Grant Program​

$178M CRISI award for New Orleans to Mobile Rail Corridor​

$60M to DNR for plugging Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells

​$50M from FEMA’s BRIC program to projects in Terrebonne and Jefferson Parish​

$43M to seven school systems from EPA Clean School Bus Rebate Program​

$71M to New Orleans RTA from Low or No Emissions Bus Grant; $25M RAISE Grant award to RTA​

$21M to Magnolia Sequestration Hub via CarbonSAFE for project in Allen Parish​

$20M RAISE award to Baton Rouge and Gonzales for Passenger Rail Stations​