Gov. Edwards Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force marked the first year of progress toward the goals of Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan with the release of the 2023 Annual Report. The report highlights key accomplishments that helped reduce the state’s greenhouse gas footprint while improving health outcomes, conserving natural resources and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

“Louisiana is building a pathway to a better future for our people and our economy by pursuing projects and programs that advance our Climate Action Plan,” said Governor Edwards. “By taking a leadership role in addressing climate change, Louisiana attracts billions of dollars in private investment in climate-conscious economic development and becomes more competitive for billions in federal dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. For all the amazing progress in this report, we are still just getting started.”

The 2023 Annual Report provides highlights on the implementation of projects and updates on investments of time and energy building programs and capacity that are laying the groundwork for future successes. Organized according to the 8 sections in the Climate Action Plan, the report contains updates including:

Approvals and plans for solar projects that will triple the amount of renewable energy generated in Louisiana from 1GW to 3GW; and continued progress toward the first federal offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico in mid-2023



Over $21 billion in new and expanded industrial projects related to the manufacture of components in the electrical vehicle supply chain, alternative fuels production, carbon capture and storage, clean ammonia production, and clean hydrogen production

$25 million in initial grant money for the plugging of orphaned wells and remediation



Approval of the State’s National Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Plan that identifies locations for EV charging across Louisiana that will be supported by $73 million in federal grants over the next five years; and $43 million for electric school buses in five Louisiana school districts

The establishment of a new, dedicated conservation program called Louisiana Outdoors Forever with $10 million in seed funding that will be used to draw down additional funding for conservation activities



$75 million in federal and state dollars for H2theFuture, a five-part effort spanning 25 partnering organizations to establish a comprehensive clean hydrogen energy hub in Louisiana. The effort includes investments in research, entrepreneurship and business accelerator programs, workforce development for displaced energy workers and rural communities, and a public-private partnership with the Port of South Louisiana to develop a hydrogen fueling barge



Public workshops and meetings, outreach and engagement, and other administrative actions to ensure a network of partnerships for the lasting and continued success of climate action in Louisiana



Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan was endorsed by Governor Edwards on February 1, 2022. The Plan complements the state’s other adaptation efforts including the Coastal Master Plan, the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, and the Adaptive Governance Initiative to form a comprehensive, statewide approach to climate action.