Gov. Edwards Delays Fall Elections in Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida

Today, Gov. Edwards signed an executive order formally delaying the upcoming fall elections in Louisiana, following severe damage from Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana, which would make holding the election difficult and could lead to challenges for displaced voters.

“Secretary Ardoin briefed me this past Tuesday on the upcoming fall elections. Based on his reporting and certification to me yesterday that holding the elections as currently scheduled would impair the integrity of those elections, based on numerous issues related to displaced voters and election day personnel as well as extensive power outages and damage to early-voting and election day polling places, I signed an executive order today to reschedule the upcoming fall elections,” Gov. Edwards said.

The elections that would have been held on October 9 will now be held on November 13 and the general elections for run-offs that would have been held on November 13 will now be held on December 11.

Early voting is also rescheduled for both election dates – the first early voting period will be held October 30 through November 6, except for Sunday October 31, and the second early voting period will be held November 27 through December 4, except for Sunday November 28.

People with questions can view the Secretary of State’s website at SOS.La.Gov or GeauxVote.com.