Gov. Edwards eases capacity restrictions for businesses

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at a news conference Tuesday, March 30, that he will be lifting capacity limitations for many of the state’s businesses but the statewide mask mandate will remain.



Specific capacity limitations for restaurants, bars, gyms, and retail settings will no longer be in place. Bars, in particular, can stay open later than 11 p.m. as long as they adhere to local ordinances.



Bar patrons must still be seated at a socially distanced table.



Gov. Edwards also said that businesses and venues that host large indoor gatherings, like reception halls, will remain capped at 50% of their capacity, with a maximum gathering size of 500 people.



“Vaccination is the best way we have to put this pandemic in our rearview mirror. While we work to vaccinate even more of our neighbors, now more than ever it is critical that people wear face masks when they are in public and keep six feet of social distance between them and anyone who isn’t in their immediate household,” Gov. Edwards said. “Today we are taking an important step forward, but all of us play a role in making sure our cases don’t spike again. Get your vaccine now that it’s your turn and help your friends and family members get their shots as well. Working together, we can bring back Louisiana.”

Gov. Edwards will issue a new proclamation Wednesday, March 31 that will stay in effect until April 28.

Gov. Edwards also asked Louisiana residents to refrain from double booking vaccine appointments. Hospital administrators tell Gov. Edwards that double booking of vaccine appointments is becoming a problem.



Residents are asked to only make one appointment for COVID-19 vaccination so healthcare providers can be prepared.