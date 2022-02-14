Gov. Edwards extends COVID emergency order until March

Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14.



Gov. Edwards said the state has made great progress in the fight against COVID-19 since the Omicron variant’s peak in early January.



However, Edwards said the state has a long way to go in reducing the spread of the virus, hospitalizations, and deaths.



During the news conference, Edwards announced that he is extending the public health emergency for 28 days. The renewed order is now extended through March 16.



Edwards’ new order will not require masks in government buildings or K-12 schools. Health care facilities, private businesses, and federal public transit can still require masking if they choose.



Edwards says the Louisiana Department of Health will discuss participating in Mardi Gras safely “in detail” Tuesday.