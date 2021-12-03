Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19 and omicron variant

On Friday, December 3, Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, including an update on the Omicron variant.



During the press conference, Gov. Edwards and State Health Officer, Medical Director Dr. Joseph Kanter, are urging citizens to prepare for the likely arrival of the omicron variant and to take precautions as the holiday season approaches.



“We haven’t yet detected omicron in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “That certainly doesn’t mean it isn’t here.”



Edwards noted that nearly 100 percent of the positive COVID cases currently confirmed in Louisiana are of the delta variety.



“We want people to be aware and concerned but certainly not panicked,” Edwards said.



State health officials are suggesting that all international travelers test three to five days after arrival — regardless of vaccination status or recent history of COVID-19 infection.



The omicron variant was identified by the World Health Organization on November 26, 2021 as a “variant of concern.”



Since that announcement, the omicron variant has been confirmed in at least 36 countries and six states.



The first known case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S. on Wednesday, in San Francisco, California. Since then, the heavily mutated variant has been identified in at least five other U.S. states.