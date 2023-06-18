Gov. Edwards Holds UCG for Updates on State’s Response to Severe Weather and Excessive Heat Across North and Central Louisiana

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards held a modified Unified Command Group meeting for the latest updates from the state agencies responding to the aftermath of the severe weather in North and Central Louisiana. Those agencies included: the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP); Department of Children and Family Services; State Fire Marshal; Louisiana Department of Health; Public Service Commission; National Weather Service; and the Louisiana National Guard (LANG). Gov. Edwards received detailed reports while continuing his economic development mission in France. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado did briefly touchdown in Caddo Parish along with damaging wind and hail that caused widespread power outages. As of noon, the Public Service Commission is reporting 122,900 outages across the impacted parishes.

“This was a unique wind and hail event resulting in widespread wind damage and power outages, but fortunately, we have not had any reports of injuries or deaths,” said Gov. Edwards. “This event is not over. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again late this afternoon through this evening across portions of north, central, and southeast Louisiana. Heat indices will range from 105-113 across most of the state. It is important for everyone to heed all warnings and instructions from their local officials.

I’m grateful for all of the help we are receiving from other states as well as officials and agencies from across Louisiana that are responding and making resources available to those who need assistance, especially our elderly and other vulnerable citizens. LDH is reporting that all of the major hospitals are operating on their own power. The state emergency declaration that is already in place is helping to expedite assistance. The impacted utilities, SWEPCO and Panola-Harrison Cooperative have crews helping from Texas, West Virginia, Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri, and Oklahoma. An additional 4,000 linemen and other support have also convened to help.This includes locals as SLECA from Terrebonne Parish has also sent their crews up to assist. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has dispatched crews as well as shared information about how to safely use generators. In addition, GOHSEP has activated emergency fuel contracts and LANG is assisting with water missions. Some parishes are setting up cooling stations at various locations and staging areas to distribute bagged ice. I know that the restoration can’t come soon enough, but crews are working non-stop and banding together to get things back to normal as soon as possible.”

Cooling Stations/Shelters:

Bossier Parish:

Sunflower Baptist Church, 329 E. Texas St.

First Baptist Haughton, 105 E Washington Ave.

Caddo Parish:

The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street (open 24 hours)

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave.

Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Ave.

Booker T Washington High School, 2104 Milam St.

JS Clark Elementary, 351 Hearne Ave Shreveport

Summer Grove Elementary School, 2955 W Bert KounsInd. Loop

Summerfield Elementary, 3131 Ardis Taylor Drive Shreveport

Northwood High School Gym, 5939 Old Mooringsport Rd Shreveport

DeSoto Parish: DeSoto Fire District 3, 5200 LA-3276, Stonewall, LA

Webster Parish: Town Hall, 624 College St. in Doyline, LA.

Damage assessments are currently underway, and anyone who has sustained any damage should document it and fill out the damage survey at www.damage.la.gov. This will help to givethe citizens of Louisiana access to self-report damages. If your residence has taken damage due to effects from severe weather, you can click the website above to begin the reporting process. You can also find helpful tips below.

Your reports help parish, state, and federal authorities better understand the location and severity of damage impacts. That information also helps expedite the individual assistance process following major disasters and emergencies.

Tips for Reporting Damage:

Here are some notes and tips for filling out and submitting your damage report.

Take multiple photos from different angles including close-up photos of specific points of damage and photos of the entire structure

Make sure your photos aren’t blurry or obscured.

Use the comments field to help describe the damage and supplement your photos.

Double-check your address as well as the location pin on the in-survey map.

Don’t submit reports of non-residential structures or outbuildings (barns, carports, fences, or cars).

Don’t submit damage reports for businesses.

Don’t submit multiple reports for the same residence.

Don’t put yourself in a dangerous situation in order to take photos or submit a report.

Some water systems are experiencing a water outage and some are under a boil advisory. Safety precautions can be viewed here: www.ldh.la.gov/safedrinkingwater.

The following parishes are experiencing water outages: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; DeSoto; and Jackson.

The following parishes have been placed under boil advisories: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Catahoula; Grant; Natchitoches; Tensas; and Webster.

The Department of Children and Family Services staff are contacting foster families, foster youth and residential providers in the impacted areas to ensure their safety and offer assistance. Staff are monitoring and supporting shelter needs in the parishes affected by storms. Residents needing emergency shelter should heed the advice of local leaders. They can also call 211 for any additional assistance.