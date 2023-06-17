Gov. Edwards Issues State of Emergency Declaration for North and Central Louisiana Due to Severe Weather and Excessive Heat

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a State of Emergency Declaration for North and Central Louisiana in response to severe weather and strong winds that moved across the area June 14-16 and caused widespread power outages and water advisories. Another complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move across the region this evening and overnight. There could potentially be multiple rounds of thunderstorms overnight into early Sunday. More strong to severe thunderstorms are expected from Sunday morning into the late afternoon/early evening. Heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees today through Tuesday in most areas. Portions of Central Louisiana could see heat indices above 110 degrees. Several Louisiana parishes have declared states of emergency, and it is anticipated that other parishes may declare states of emergency and may be in need of assistance to response to this event.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) along with emergency crews have been deployed to the impacted areas and repairs are underway, however, it is anticipated that it may take days or up to one week before the power is fully restored.

“This emergency declaration will give parish officials access to much needed resources to help with the impacts of this severe weather and the significant power outages,” said Gov. Edwards. “I have directed GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle to travel to Shreveport to meet with local officials from the impacted parishes and am receiving constant updates. We are making certain officials receive the assistance they need as quickly as possible. We are urging everyone to pay close attention to the information and warnings from state, local and emergency officials.”

The following parishes are experiencing water outages: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; DeSoto; and Jackson.

The following parishes have been placed under boil advisories: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Catahoula; Grant; Natchitoches; Tensas; and Webster.

“In addition, the National Weather Center predicts excessive heat in Louisiana and has issued a Heat Advisory & Excessive Heat Warning over the next couple of days. Please take this heat warning seriously. Heat related illness can occur in many different ways, and it is important to stay hydrated and cool to prevent illness but to also recognize the signs and seek help immediately should it be necessary. Also, we know that some people may choose to use a generator. Remember the following for generator safety: Follow the manufacturer’s instructions; do not place the generators inside; place them at least 20 feet away from your home, downwind away from doors, windows and vents. Please check on the elderly, your family, friends and pets and stay safe.”

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion/Stroke:

Muscle pain

Cold, pale clammy skin

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Nausea

Ways to Stay Safe: