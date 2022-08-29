Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on Hurricane Ida Anniversary

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the anniversaries of Hurricane Laura (August 27, 2020), Hurricane Ida (August 29, 2021), and Hurricane Katrina (August 29, 2005):

“A year ago today, Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana. Two years ago, Hurricane Laura upended the lives of thousands in Southwest Louisiana. Seventeen years ago, Hurricane Katrina forever changed the landscape of the Gulf Coast. The passage of time can’t erase the pain we felt or replace the loved ones lost because of these tragic storms. The road to recovery is never easy, and we still have much work ahead of us. But I am optimistic knowing that Louisiana is in a much stronger place than we were even a year ago. Homes, businesses and schools are being rebuilt. More of our citizens are employed than ever before. Our levee system has never been stronger. There is no challenge we can’t overcome by working together, and I am inspired by the people of this great state who continue to persevere.”

With the peak of hurricane season still upon us, everyone is encouraged to visit GetAGamePlan.org for information on necessary supplies and ensuring that your family is prepared in the event of a storm.

We also understand that the anniversary of a traumatic event can take a toll on mental health. There are free, confidential resources available for anyone who needs them:

Keep Calm Line: 1-866-310-7977.

Behavioral Health Help Line: 1-877-664-2248.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 9-8-8

Español: Llame al 1-877-696-6775

Deaf/HoH: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988

Veterans: Text 838255

Chat available at 988lifeline.org