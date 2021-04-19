Gov. Edwards Joins DOTD, Legislative Leaders to Announces Coronavirus 2020 Relief Act Projects for Road and Infrastructure Improvements Across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards joined officials from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Louisiana Legislature today to announce that, as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the state of Louisiana has received approximately $216 million to be allocated for road and infrastructure projects throughout the state. This $1.4 trillion relief package was passed by Congress last year.

The Act allocates $155 million to be used at the state’s discretion, $30 million specifically for bridge repair and/or replacement, $20 million for the state’s large metro areas and $11 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructures. DOTD selected projects across the state from needs identified through technical analyses and through legislative and public input gathered at recent and past hearings on the Highway Priority Program. The list of projects is provided below.

“As you are all aware, the state’s roads and bridges are in great need of repair and upgrade,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Addressing these needs has been a priority of my administration. We have proven what we can do when we have funds and have invested over $3 billion in infrastructure since 2016, despite a 1980s revenue stream as the main source of funding. Louisiana’s transportation infrastructure will benefit greatly from this additional funding, and I know DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson has worked tirelessly to find projects that will be most beneficial.”

“This $216 million is the next step in addressing Louisiana’s infrastructure needs,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We have more to do. Continuing this effort is my goal.”

“I’m grateful to our Congressional Delegation, especially Senator Bill Cassidy and his staff, for his unwavering support for our industry and his efforts to make this a reality,” said Secretary Wilson. “We will certainly use these funds to replace funds that were lost as a result of the coronavirus and apply them to some of the most needed projects in all regions of Louisiana. Unlike previous federal bills, these funds can be used for operating costs. While none will be used for DOTD salaries, supplies or travel, we will replace some of our heavy equipment used by District forces in maintaining our state-owned highways and bridges.”

Projects receiving funds are:

Preservation

LA 308: from Theriot Canal to St. Charles Bridge, Lafourche Parish, milling and overlay, $1.9 million

LA 648: from LA 20 to LA 1, Lafourche & Terrebonne parishes, milling and overlay, $1.7 million

LA 18: from Barataria Blvd. to Louisiana St., Jefferson Parish, milling and overlay, $2 million

LA 406: left turn lane at Green Trails, Plaquemines Parish, $450,000

LA 31: from St. Martinville to LA 92-1, St. Martin Parish, patching and overlay, $2 million

LA 173: from LA 1 to U.S. 71, Caddo Parish, asphalt overlay, $900,000

LA 2: from West Carroll Parish line to U.S. 65, East Carroll Parish, overlay, $2.1 million

LA 15: from U.S. 425 to Ouachita Parish line, Richland Parish, asphalt overlay, $3.3 million

LA 108: from I-10 to LA 1256, Calcasieu Parish, patching, cold planing, and overlay, $4.1 million

LA 99 and LA 102: from LA 3086 to LA 26, Jefferson Davis Parish, milling and overlay, $1.7 million

U.S. 71: turn lanes for emergency staging area, Rapides Parish, $1 million

LA 119: embankment slide repairs, Natchitoches Parish, $5 million

LA 914, LA 915, and LA 916: Catahoula Parish, patching and overlay, $2.1 million

LA 68: from U.S. 61 to LA 964, East Feliciana Parish, stabilize and overlay, $2.9 million

LA 78: from U.S. 190 to LA 1, Pointe Coupee Parish, patching, thinning, and overlay, $1.5 million

LA 441: from LA 42 to I-12, Livingston Parish, milling and overlay, $900,000

LA 16: from Livingston Parish line to LA 63, St. Helena Parish, milling and overlay, $3 million



Major Investment

I-49: work TBD, Lafayette Parish, $50 million

I-20: widening from U.S. 165 to approximately 2 miles eastward, Ouachita Parish $20 million

I-20: from Monkhouse Dr. East to Greenwood Rd. at I-20/I-49, Caddo Parish, $15 million

U.S. 190 utility relocation: St. Landry Parish, $8 million



Direct Category Expenditure

Bridge replacement and rehabilitation, Calcasieu Parish, $29.4 million

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure, statewide, $11.3 million

Allocations for greater than 200,000 population, metropolitan planning organizations, $19.9 million



District Priorities

$26 million to the district offices for regional congestion relief and equipment replacement



Surplus

The Administration is requesting TTF match Highway Priority Program, statewide, $35 million