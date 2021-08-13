Gov. Edwards, La Dept. Health Announce New $100 Cash Vaccine Incentive Program For College Students in Louisiana – Shot For 100

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Janet Mann, 63, a retired school teacher from Bossier City, won the $1 million grand prize vaccine lottery incentive.

Edwards also announced a new $100 Cash Vaccine Incentive Program.

Gov. Ewards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced Shot For 100, a new vaccine incentive program that will give $100 to the first 75,000 college students who get their COVID-19 vaccine at participating institutions of higher education.

18-29-year-olds are one of the two least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana, and are reporting the most cases statewide.

“With the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and its devastating impact on our communities including younger populations, we are seeing more young people go sleeves up. And that’s good. More than anything, students want an in-person college experience. But to do that safely, we need more shots in arms,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s in everyone’s interest that our young people get the COVID vaccine – to protect themselves, their families and friends, and their larger communities.”

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge statewide, and that includes young people. Louisianans are getting it, they are feeling the urgency as you can see in our increasing vaccination rate,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “We hope this fun vaccine perk nudges more young people to get the vaccine now rather than later and keep up the momentum we need to put this pandemic behind us.”

All institutions of higher education will be eligible to participate, including universities, community and technical colleges, and private institutions.

LDH is working closely with the Louisiana Board of Regents, and they are communicating to colleges and universities that this new reward program is available to them.

How Shot For 100 will work

Because Shot For 100 will be led by individual campuses, the program may look different from institution to institution, and students should expect to hear more from their school in the coming days.

At participating colleges and universities, students will be given a deactivated Visa card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com that card will be loaded with $100.

To learn more about this exciting new program, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.