Gov. Edwards Mourns the Death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert of Louisiana State Police

Gov. John Bel Edwards today mourns the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of Louisiana State Police, who was ambushed while in his patrol unit and killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

Gov. Edwards said:

“Master Trooper Adam Gaubert dedicated his long career with the Louisiana State Police to protecting the people of our state and it is with a heavy heart that I mourn his death from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Saturday. He served selflessly and courageously to keep our people and our communities safe, and he represents the best of all us.

Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Gaubert and his family, his friends and the many people whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are also with the Louisiana State Police family, as it has lost a dedicated and loyal teammate and a brother.

Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning homicide occurred. I am thankful for Louisiana State Police and all law enforcement agencies that worked together to capture the suspect in these homicides. It is my hope that we will have a clearer picture of what happened as the investigation continues and that justice will be served for Trooper Gaubert.”