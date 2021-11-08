Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Selection of Marcus Jones as Northwestern State University’s President

Gov. John Bel Edwards today issued a statement congratulating the newly-selected president of Northwestern State University Marcus Jones. Since July 2021, Jones has served as the interim president of the university and will permanently take on the role starting November 15.

Gov. Edwards said:

“Congratulations to the new president of Northwestern State University Marcus Jones, who is making history today as the first Black president of the university. Earning his undergraduate degree at Northwestern, his master’s degree at Grambling, and his law degree at Southern, Mr. Jones is a testament to Louisiana’s higher education institutions. Mr. Jones has served the NSU community for many years, and I have no doubt he will continue to succeed in his new role.”