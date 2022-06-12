Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Ruling to Vacate Administrative Stay, Allowing Special Redistricting Session to Move Forward

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the ruling by the U.S. Fifth Circuit vacating the administrative stay it issued late last week after the Middle District Court ruled the maps of Louisiana’s congressional districts drawn by Republicans in the Legislature violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Gov. Edwards said:

“This is a big step in the right direction for the people of Louisiana, and I’m thankful to the U.S Fifth Circuit for lifting the stay. This has always been a straightforward case of simple math, simple fairness and the rule of law. According to the U.S. Census, African Americans make up nearly one-third of the voting population in Louisiana, and therefore, we should have a second majority minority congressional district. As I stated in my letter Friday to the Senate President and Speaker of the House, there is time for the legislature to return to the Capitol and enact congressional maps that reflect the reality of our state. It is the right thing to do, and it is what we are compelled to do in accordance with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.”