Gov. John Bel Edwards Announces Extension Of Phase 3

In a news conference held Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Governor John Bel Edwards announced Phase 3 and all current restrictions, including the mask mandate, will remain in place until at least December 4.

The current order, which kept most phase 3 restrictions in tact, was set to expire Friday.

You can find a full breakdown of phase 3 guidelines below:

According to the guidelines, many businesses that were already allowed to open in phase 2 will be able to increase their capacity to 75 percent. That includes settings like restaurants, spas, gyms, retail, and salons. The mask mandate will also stay in effect for the time being.

Parishes with an infection rate of five percent or lower for two consecutive weeks can opt into letting bars reopen.

In the event that the parish government decides to “opt in” to onsite consumption of alcohol, bars will be able to operate under the following restrictions:

– 25% capacity up to 50 customers indoors - No more than 50 customers outdoors - Customers must be seated at a table for service, cannot go to bar for service - Drinks must be ordered at table, staff to deliver drinks to the customer - Patrons must be seated - Social distancing required both in and outdoors - Sale and service of alcohol at bars will end at 11 p.m. - Must close by 11 p.m. - Those under the age of 21 will not be permitted into bars - No live music

Other phase 3 guidelines can be found below:

Social gatherings (indoors)

– Limited to 50% capacity - Max of 250 people - Social distancing required - On-premises consumption alcohol sales end at 11 PM (including bars, restaurants, casinos, reception centers, etc.)

Social gatherings (outdoors)

– 50 % capacity - Max of 250 people - Social distancing

Casinos

– Remain at 50% capacity, 75% gaming - Alcohol sales end at 11 p.m.

Sporting events (college/high school)

– Can operate at 25% capacity- Social distancing required- No alcohol sales