Gov. John Bel Edwards provides updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference on Friday, August 20, about Louisiana’s COVID fourth surge.

In hospitals, Governor Edwards says that practically 100 percent of patients are Delta variant cases.

Cases in children have increased with 28 percent of all new cases in children ages 0 to 17.

As schools continue to open, Edwards says “It is all the more reason to do what we can to protect kids.”

Edwards stated that more cases have been reported the first week of this school year, compared to last year’s first week of school.

5,328 children and 750 staff positive cases for the second week of school have been reported.

Edwards comments come two days after Wednesday’s Louisiana Board of Education and Secondary Education (BESE) meeting, which was adjourned early after a crowd of unmasked parents refused to comply with the board member’s request to wear a mask.

During the news conference, Edwards also spoke about monoclonal antibody infusion.

He mentioned that the treatment helps preserve hospital capacity because it can help prevent a patient from having to be hospitalized if received shortly after contracting COVID.

“It is not 100 percent and not a silver bullet,” said Edwards.

Edwards went on to say that 170 providers are administering this infusion treatment.

“We want to make it more accessible to people once they test positive. It is one part of our strategy. We prefer to keep people from getting COVID in the first place,” he added.

The infusion does require staffing at hospitals.

Edwards noted that officials are focused on getting the treatment in as many hospitals as possible.