Gov. Landry Supports Gov. Abbott’s Request & Announces Operation Lone Star Extended to Include Engineer Support

by BPT Staff
Today, Governor Jeff Landry announced with the support of Senate President Cameron Henry, Speaker Phillip Devillier, Brig. Gen. Thomas Friloux, and GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux that Operation Lone Star is being extended. During the initial mission that ended earlier this month, the LANG spent approximately $2.2 million of the $3 million previously approved. As such, Texas submitted an additional request for engineer soldiers that will utilize the remaining $800,000. The LANG will remain in Texas until mid-November when the final contingent of Soldiers begins movement back to Louisiana. Attached are letters from Governor Landry and Speaker DeVillier and President Henry.

“As the Biden Administration repeatedly ignores the crisis on our southern border, the Louisiana National Guard continues to step up and assist our neighbors in Texas as they work to protect our citizens and secure our country’s border. I am grateful to the Louisiana National Guard for their hard work defending and securing our nation’s border,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

“We strongly support the continuation of the Louisiana National Guard’s aid to the State of Texas through Operation Lone Star with the remaining $800,000 from the legislature’s initial allocation of $3 million. We understand the importance of protecting the Southern border and will continue to work closely with Governor Landry on this important matter,” said Senate President Cameron Henry and Speaker Phillip DeVillier.

“Our soldiers are trained and ready to continue supporting Texas and the border operation. The engineer soldiers are tasked with missions that support their assigned individual and collective training tasks,” stated Brig. Gen. Thomas Friloux, Adjutant General of Louisiana.

“Louisiana is proud to support this critical mission protecting our nation’s border,” said GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux. “Texas is one of our closest emergency management partners and Gov. Landry has remained strong in his backing of this mission along the border.”

