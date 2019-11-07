Governor candidate Eddie Rispone makes stop in Bossier City

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone made a stop in Bossier City Thursday ahead of the runoff election.

The Republican Women of Bossier the “Eddie and Friends” lunch event at Silverstar Smokehouse.

Over 150 people community members attended the event, including Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04) State Representative Dodie Horton (R-Haughton), Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington, State Representative Raymond Crews (R-Bossier City), State Senator Barrow Peacock (R-Bossier City), and State Senate Dist. 36 candidate Robert Mills (R-Benton).

Rispone spoke about employees staying in Louisiana for work opportunities, Louisiana having the second highest auto insurance rate in the country, and the importance of strong Christian values.

“To come here and see almost 200 conservatives who really love our state and want to see it No. 1, it really energizes you to know that this is worth the effort,” said Rispone. “Bossier, you are a part of Louisiana. You’re not part of Texas and I know that. I’ve been here quite a few times and I’m going to keep that in mind.”

He added, “We will finish I-49. We will prosper.”

Jane Smith, president of the Republican Women of Bossier, arranged for Rispone to make a stop in Bossier and get to meet the community.

“The opportunity to actually shake hands and speak to the person you are voting for is just a great way to encourage the voter base to get out and early vote. We view this governor’s election as a huge opportunity to improve the direction of this state by electing Eddie Rispone and we are so honored he has chosen to join us,” Smith said.

The Republican Women of Bossier is a group of active Republican women who want to be informed and involved in the political process. While their focus is largely political, the offer an element of community service by providing an annual scholarship to encourage young women in politics and actively supporting law enforcement and military.

“We should never take lightly the wonderful right to vote and this event will motivate us to get our family and friends out to vote for Eddie Rispone,” Smith added.