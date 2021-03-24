Governor Edwards announces COVID-19 vaccine open to everyone age 16 and up in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, March 24, at a news conference that Louisiana is now ready to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants it.



Edwards announced that starting Monday, March 29, anyone 16 and older living in Louisiana will be eligible to receive the COVID-19.



“We have positive trends with COVID-19 but the overall picture is not rosy,” said Gov. Edwards.



Edwards also announced that next week, the state will see the largest allotment of the vaccine to date, which allowed them to make this step.



“Based on the doses that we will have available in the coming week, now is absolutely the time to expand vaccine eligibility as broadly as we possibly can, which is to everyone age 16 or older in Louisiana. This is an exciting development, but the hard work of making sure our family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors all have access to the vaccine will continue for months,” said Gov. Edwards.



Currently, all people in Louisiana who are 65 and older, all health care workers, people ages 16 to 64 with certain health conditions and people 16 or older in certain essential jobs are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.



There are three authorized COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States: two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and a one-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson.



People ages 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and they should consult their primary care doctor or vaccine provider to ensure the proper vaccine is administered.



For information about where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana and for more information, visit COVIDVaccine.la.gov.