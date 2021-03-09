Governor Edwards announces new tier of those eligible for COVID vaccine offered by LSU Health Shreveport

March 9 – LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community vaccine clinics to support Northwest Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 40,000 vaccines as the first large-scale vaccine clinic in Louisiana. All locations are drive-thru vaccination sites.

In compliance with the recent announcement by Governor Edwards, the list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded to include Louisiana residents ages 18-64 that have at least one qualifying condition. Individuals must acknowledge they have at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. Qualifying health conditions are listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and at www.lsuhs.edu. Residents in the new age range will be able to indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu.

You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents age 65 and older; pregnant persons, dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.

While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, particularly for those 18-64 with underlying health conditions, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. The goal of our community vaccine site is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. All Individuals should bring ID and insurance information when they come to any site for vaccination. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.

COMMUNITY VACCINE SITES WEEK OF MARCH 9-13

All locations listed below offer 1st and 2nd doses of vaccine.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

Held in partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System & Willis-Knighton Health System

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

Monday – Friday, March 8 – 12

10am – 6pm (NEW HOURS)

Pfizer vaccine

Saturday, March 13

9am – 2pm

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

This vaccine site is exclusive to teachers, support staff, daycare workers healthcare and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.

Monday – Friday, March 8 – 12

12pm – 5pm (NEW HOURS)

Saturday, March 20

9am – 4pm

Pfizer vaccine

Mansfield – Former Walmart Parking Lot

1043 Washington, Mansfield

Thursday, March 11

10am – 2pm

Johnson & Johnson for first dose of vaccine

Second dose of Moderna will be administered

Logansport High School

17228 Hwy 5, Logansport

Saturday, March 13

9am – 1pm

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

UPCOMING VACCINE SITES

Minden – Webster Parish Fairgrounds

800 Goodwill Drive, Minden

Tuesday, March 16

10am – 2pm

Johnson & Johnson for first dose of vaccine

Second dose of Moderna will be administered

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Held in conjunction with community hospital partners

2000 Centurylink Center Drive, Bossier City

Saturday, March 27

9am – 4pm

Sunday, March 28

1pm – 4pm

Johnson & Johnson vaccine