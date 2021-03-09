Governor Edwards announces new tier of those eligible for COVID vaccine offered by LSU Health Shreveport

March 9 – LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community vaccine clinics to support Northwest Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered over 40,000 vaccines as the first large-scale vaccine clinic in Louisiana. All locations are drive-thru vaccination sites.
In compliance with the recent announcement by Governor Edwards, the list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded to include Louisiana residents ages 18-64 that have at least one qualifying condition. Individuals must acknowledge they have at least one of the qualifying conditions to be eligible for vaccination. Qualifying health conditions are listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website and at www.lsuhs.edu. Residents in the new age range will be able to indicate their pre-existing condition(s) when pre-registering at www.lsuhs.edu.
You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.
The following groups remain eligible for vaccination: Residents age 65 and older; pregnant persons, dialysis providers and patients; health care and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group.
While pre-registration is preferred and encouraged, particularly for those 18-64 with underlying health conditions, pre-registration is NOT a requirement to get vaccinated. The goal of our community vaccine site is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. All Individuals should bring ID and insurance information when they come to any site for vaccination. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.
COMMUNITY VACCINE SITES WEEK OF MARCH 9-13
All locations listed below offer 1st and 2nd doses of vaccine.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Held in partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System & Willis-Knighton Health System
3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport
Monday – Friday, March 8 – 12
10am – 6pm (NEW HOURS)
Pfizer vaccine
Saturday, March 13
9am – 2pm
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus
(Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
This vaccine site is exclusive to teachers, support staff, daycare workers healthcare and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.
Monday – Friday, March 8 – 12
12pm – 5pm (NEW HOURS)
Saturday, March 20
9am – 4pm
Pfizer vaccine
Mansfield – Former Walmart Parking Lot
1043 Washington, Mansfield
Thursday, March 11
10am – 2pm
Johnson & Johnson for first dose of vaccine
Second dose of Moderna will be administered
Logansport High School
17228 Hwy 5, Logansport
Saturday, March 13
9am – 1pm
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
UPCOMING VACCINE SITES
Minden – Webster Parish Fairgrounds
800 Goodwill Drive, Minden
Tuesday, March 16
10am – 2pm
Johnson & Johnson for first dose of vaccine
Second dose of Moderna will be administered
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Held in conjunction with community hospital partners
2000 Centurylink Center Drive, Bossier City
Saturday, March 27
9am – 4pm
Sunday, March 28
1pm – 4pm
Johnson & Johnson vaccine